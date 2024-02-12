12-year-old campaigner from Hartshead, Zach Eagling, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater.

Zach Eagling, who has cerebral palsy, made history last year by seeing his ‘Zach’s Law’ making it into the statute books to protect people like him with epilepsy from harm online.

In Wednesday’s special visit the youngster met both Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer to receive an award for his campaigning work.

Kim welcomed Zach and his mum, Claire, as well as his grandma, Judith, to the House of Commons and secured them special seats to watch Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer clash at Prime Minister’s Questions. Afterwards Kim introduced him to the Labour leader outside the Chamber before taking him to the Prime Minister’s office to receive his award.

Zach with his mum, Claire, Keir Starmer and Kim Leadbeater.

Zach received the ‘Points of Light’ award on January 1 and went down to London to receive it in person.

Speaking after receiving his certificate, Zach said: “It’s been an amazing day and I loved seeing Parliament at work for myself and meeting Mr Sunak and Sir Keir.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped with my campaign.”

Kim added: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Zach and his mum back to Parliament to get this very well-deserved award. He’s a fantastic young man and it was an honour to introduce him both to the PM and the man who could well be the next PM too.

“I was proud to move the amendment that made Zach’s Law a reality but the real credit belongs to Zach and his mum, Claire, and to the Epilepsy Society for all their hard work and determination.