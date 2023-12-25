‘I hope that everybody across Batley and Spen is able to enjoy time with their family, friends and loved ones’ - A Christmas Day message from Kim Leadbeater
In her special festive message, Kim said: “While sadly in too many parts of the world it will be a Christmas without the peace and goodwill that we long for, I hope that everybody across Batley and Spen is able to enjoy time with their family, friends and loved ones.
“It’s been a difficult year for many people, but now is the time to remember how fortunate we are compared to those living in fear and trepidation, and to share love and affection with those closest to us.
“And also to think of neighbours and others in the community who may be alone or in difficulty this Christmas and offer what support we can.
“Even just a kindly wave and a ‘Merry Christmas’ can help make someone’s day.
“Best wishes, Kim.”