An “overwhelmed” Ravensthorpe home care registered manager has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

‘I have always wanted to help others’ - Ravensthorpe home care manager who has battled breast cancer claims Stars Of Social Care Award
Clair Byrne, who is the registered manager at Abhi Rose Home Care, based on Huddersfield Road, claimed the Inspirational Home Care Manager award at the Stars Of Social Care Awards last Friday, June 14.
The ceremony, which was held at London’s Marriott Hotel in Regents Park, shines “a light on the stars of social care,” and pays tribute to “the workforce who go above and beyond to support those who are most vulnerable.”
After receiving the award, which recognises “an outstanding manager who can demonstrate a commitment to supporting a highly motivated staff team to deliver quality, person-centred care,” Clair told the Reporter Series:
“I am quite overwhelmed to be honest. But I couldn’t do my job without the team. I am very blessed working for Abhi Rose. It’s not an easy job but we do it.
“We are very pleased to receive the award and will say for the first time in my working life, I feel extremely appreciated and settled in my role.
“It’s not like coming to work. It’s like coming home.”
Despite her commitment to supporting others, the 50-year-old, who lives in Mirfield, has faced her own battle with breast cancer.
“I have always wanted to help others,” she revealed. “I did a step-by-step account of my journey and got messages from other people on the same journey and I helped a lot of people going through breast cancer.
“It was nice to help others going on the same journey. You always battle with it. I am cancer free and hopefully it stays that way.”
Owned by Anita Burman, Abhi Rose was set up in the former home of her parents, who gave “vulnerable people in the community a lot of support.”
Anita said: “Abhi Rose is built on the foundations of two people, my parents, who went above and beyond to support individuals within the community and was created to carry on their legacy.
“It has been quite a journey. You don’t go into home care within the community for awards but when you do get recognition it means a whole lot more.
“Clair has really made a huge difference. She battled breast cancer while fulfilling her role. It is heartwarming for me to employ someone who is as dedicated and professional in delivering the ethos of the organisation.
“We have an incredible team and I am extremely proud of them.
