A Mirfield pub landlord has thanked local war veterans “for their efforts through the years” by providing a Sunday lunch.

‘I can only thank them for their efforts through the years’ - Mirfield pub landlord gives Sunday Lunch praise to local veterans
Tim Wood invited 18 veterans to the Old Colonial, on Dunbottle Lane, on Sunday, March 9, for a free three-course dinner.
Tim, who is renowned in the town for his support of the area’s members of the Crown services, said:
“It was a very nice event. We are always pleased to see them. We like bringing the Crown Service community together on special occasions and we know how much they appreciate it.
“It’s about them getting together to socialise and to have a natter. There’s nothing better than a comfy pub and home-cooked food to bring people together. It was a great social occasion and it was very well received.
“It was nice to see so many veterans be able to attend.”
Thanking them all for their contributions to the country through the years, Tim added:
“It is a debt of gratitude to all the people who over the years have got stuck in on all things remembrance and memorial. I can only thank them for their efforts through the years.
“It means a great deal to me to be able to see them fit and healthy and be able to provide a meal for them. It’s a social occasion and we want to keep that ethos going.
“It’s nice to know that you can be a little part of something in the community far greater than one person.
"We like to say ‘thank you’ to as many people as we can. We are doing our little bit to remember the efforts they put in while they were in the employment of the Crown.”
