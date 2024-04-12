The MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, has repeated her opposition to the new parking charges proposed by Kirklees Council and has urged locals to have their say during the period of public consultation. Pictured is Cleckheaton town centre.

As reported by our Local Democracy Reporter yesterday, the council confirmed after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting that the consultation period would begin immediately, with David Shepherd, strategic director for Growth and Regeneration at Kirklees Council, saying:

“On Thursday, we will be launching a statutory consultation in the form of a Traffic Regulatory Order (TRO) with a 21-day feedback period for each of the 57 car parks across Kirklees that are currently free.”

A review of parking tariffs across all Kirklees’ council-operated off-street car parks and on-street parking bays got the green light from cabinet in November last year as part of the council’s efforts to address a £47m deficit.

But Ms Leadbeater is urging her constituents to register their views, with the plans proving unpopular across the borough.

The MP said: “I have always opposed new parking charges across Batley and Spen and I continue to oppose them now.

“While I fully understand the financial problems Kirklees Council is facing, if free parking ends in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Birstall and Batley it will hit local people, shops and businesses hard.

“There is likely to be a decline in visitor numbers which our brilliant small businesses, already facing increased business rates, energy and wage bills, cannot afford.

“I believe it would be a mistake to add to people’s financial burdens in the middle of a cost of living crisis. We need to support our local towns and villages more than ever - I have always said this and it is something I feel very strongly about.

“As an MP, I have no control over the council, its policies or its spending, but I have made my point of view very clear to the council.

“I have also spoken repeatedly in Parliament about the need for the government to do much more to support our town centres. I will continue to make my strong views known and I would encourage everyone to take part in the 21 day consultation.”

Responses to the consultation can be sent by email to:[email protected]

quoting reference DEV/D119-122/Car Park