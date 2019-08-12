HWD Hospital Radio’s match support plea to Rams fans

A well-loved volunteer-run institution is hoping to gain support from local rugby league fans.

Dewsbury Rams fans will be asked to dig deep into their pockets this Sunday (18 August) to help the community charity which provides live home match commentary to hospital patients and further afield.

HWD Hospital Radio began broadcasting in 1952 to bring all the action of local rugby games to those in hospital who can’t get to the match.

The station relies on fundraising to keep its programmes on air and presenters and back-room helpers will be shaking their buckets at Sunday’s game against Bradford Bulls and hoping fans will give generously.

Its team provide a minute-by-minute match description from its commentary box at the Tetley Stadium as part of its popular Rugby League Live show.

Commentator Martin Sharpe said: “HWD Hospital Radio not only provides all the action for hospital patients but we now broadcast live via the internet, so anyone can listen.

“We have Rams fans from all over the world tuning in, including from as far as America to listen to how his favourite side is fairing.”

You can find out more and listen live at hwdhospitalradio.com

Dewsbury Rams will host Bradford Bulls this Sunday (August 18) at 3pm.

Visit https://dewsburyrams.co.uk/ to find out more about the club, which was formed in 1875, and its forthcoming fixtures.