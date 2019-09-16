Hundreds turn out to Dewsbury protest to show their support for Kashmir

Hundreds of protesters were in Dewsbury on Saturday for a demonstration over the crisis in Kashmir.

Between 800 and 900 people turned out for the peaceful protest outside Dewsbury Town Hall.

Organised by Friends of Kashmir, the event invited people to show their solidarity with the people of Kashmir, which has recently been stripped of its autonomy by the Indian government.

Mohammed Fayoom, one of the organisers of the protest, said: “It was a great turn out.

“Speakers included MP for Dewsbury Paula Sherriff, MP for Batley and Spen Tracy Brabin, MP for Bradford East Imran Hussain and Lord Nazir Ahmed.

“All the speakers demanded that India should lift the curfew and allow humanitarian aid into occupied Kashmir.”

In August of this year, Indian-administered Kashmir revoked Article 370, removing its autonomy. Telephone and internet networks were cut off, public gatherings were banned and more than 10,000 members of the armed forces were sent to the region.