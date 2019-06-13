Hundreds turn out in rain to join Forget Me Not’s fourth Colour Run

Hundreds of colourful runners managed to raise thousands at local charity event – despite the torrential rain!

The weather may have been dismal on Saturday but participants at Forget Me Not’s fourth Colour Run didn’t let that stop them from making it the most colourful event in town!

Despite the rain and cold, supporters turned out in their hundreds to run through a rainbow of colour and raise a fantastic £17,500 for the charity.

Every single penny of which will go towards helping the local children with life-shortening conditions and their families the charity supports.

Vicky Stackhouse, events fundraiser at Forget Me Not, said: “Our supporters are a hardy bunch, braving some dreadful weather to make our Colour Run the most colourful yet!

“It was an absolutely brilliant day and we’re so grateful to everyone who came along to get colourful with us and who raised so much – more than £10,000 in sponsorship alone! – to help us support the families who need our care.

“Huge thanks too to headline sponsors Charlesworth Business Growth Services, colour station sponsors Covea, Principle, Huddersfield Giants, Shepley Spring, Elland Round Table and E3 Recruitment plus Event Equipment Hire and Holme Valley Mountain Rescue. And of course, to our wonderful team of staff and volunteers who made sure the day went with a swing!

“With their support, we have been able to keep event costs down and ensure a whopping £17,500 will go straight to the charity.

When the whole community comes together like this, it means such a lot, not just to us but to our families too. And it makes for a really magical day, whatever the weather throws at us!”