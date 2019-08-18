Hundreds raised in memory of Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce following his death in France

Support has flooded in for the heartbroken family of Archie Bruce.

The 20-year-old Batley Bulldogs Rugby League player was tragically found dead in a hotel room in France on Sunday hours after his debut match against Toulouse.

Tributes have poured in for the young player, while hundreds has been raised for charities supported by him and his family in his honour.

The Rugby Football League has also announced a minute's silence to be held before all fixtures nationwide on Sunday afternoon.

Many fellow League players left their tributes to Archie after the Bulldogs issued a statement on Twitter announcing the tragic news.

Huddersfield Giants player Jermaine McGillvary wrote: "Such shocking news. RIP Archie, thought go out to his family".

Fellow Giants player Leroy Cudjoe added: "Awful news, thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Retired Leeds Rhinos star Keith Senior said: "Never nice to hear news like this especially at such a young age. Condolences to all his family and friends."

Well-wishers have also raised more than £400 of a £1,000 goal in Archie's name through a page set up by the RFL's Benevolent Fund.

A statement on the page said: "Archie Bruce sadly lost his life following his debut for Batley Bulldogs. This JustGiving page has been set up to leave a lasting legacy in Archie's name and benefit charities and causes he and his family support."

The RFL said on Sunday: "We have requested a minute's silence to be held before all fixtures this afternoon to allow the game to remember and pay tribute to Archie Bruce."