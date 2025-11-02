Hundreds of Sufi-Muslims from mosques across Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike join Eid-Milad Peace Procession

Hundreds of Sufi-Muslims from mosques across Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike turned out in bright sunny weather for this year's Dewsbury Eid-Milad Peace Procession - celebrating Prophet Mohammad's 1,500th birthday.

The colourful peace walk led by local Imams was jointly organised on September 21 by the Ghausia Jamia Mosque, based on Warren Street in Savile Town and Westtown's Gulzar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque.

The faithful walked from Savile Town to Westtown. Volunteers from Dewsbury Moor's Mohaddis-E-Azam Mission - Madani Mosque also got involved, giving away free red roses to passing motorists throughout the procession's route.

Plastic cartons filled with tasty Pulao rice and packets of delicious samosas, along with the roses, were also handed out free to any bystanders watching the peace gathering.

The procession led by the Imams (at the front) makes its way out of Savile Town

Senior Sufi-Muslim religious leader, Shaiykh Allama-Moalana Pir Mohammad Zakariya Noumani from Bradford, was invited this year as the procession's chief guest.

All the participants walked behind him and the other local Imams, waving green Sufi-Muslim flags. The colour green in Islam is a symbol of love for nature and the environment.

An outdoor prayer service for global world peace was held as soon as the procession ended outside the High Street based Gulzar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque. Everyone was then invited to sit in an Eid-Milad function inside the Westtown place of worship. Free Indian food and refreshments were served afterwards to all the guests.

In a statement issued to the Reporter Series by the Imams, they said: “Our Eid-Milad Peace Procession's message as usual was one of love and friendship. The procession is as always a blessed spiritual occasion with a strong friendly atmosphere.”

Huge crowds walked behind waving green Sufi-Muslim flags

There was also an important message in the Imams’ statement for the area's young generation.

They added: “Our message on this festive occasion of Eid-Milad to the local youngsters of Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike is to study with your best efforts at school and college, and to then work towards building a better, greener and a far more harmonious society.

“Always listen to your school teachers and show them respect in the classrooms and in the school corridors.

“Look after your own neighbourhoods and make sure they are clear of any litter, avoid driving any cars at fast speeds on the roads or in your streets.

Visiting religious leader from Bradford, Allama-Moalana Pir Zakariya Noumani (left, wearing garlands), pictured with other Dewsbury Imams

“We are living in some challenging times at the moment where hate crime and racism against faith communities is on the increase; but now is the moment when you must rise above others and show everyone exactly what good Muslim citizenship is all about.

“Spend less hours on social media - and more time with your families, do charitable work to help those suffering in war-torn countries, and take up therapeutic hobbies such as gardening and planting fresh flowers outside your homes.

“Join your religion with nature, show the beauty of Islam to everyone, and through this beauty, spread a message of peace, goodwill and love to your neighbours.”