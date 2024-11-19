Hundreds of children take part in first ever Kiddies Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Dewsbury Moor
The peace walk saw children waving a sea of green Sufi-Muslim flags marking what were the closing stages for this year's Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations known as Eid-Milad.
All those taking part had gathered outside the Pilgrim Avenue place of worship and, led by local Imams, began walking through the streets of Pilgrim Estate while singing religious “Nashid” poetry.
The English, Urdu and Arabic lyrics praised Prophet Mohammad's character and his lifetime message about the need to show love towards everyone.
The youngsters then returned back to their Mosque where they were served a free hot meal and some traditional Indian “Halwa” dessert.
Everyone later listened to a number of short talks from the Imams on the importance of celebrating Eid-Milad.
The colourful peace procession was organised by the global Sufi-Muslim spiritual movement Dawat-E-Islami, based at the Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque on Pilgrim Avenue.
Dawat-E-Islami's Imam, Mohammad Yasir Athari, said: “The children of Dewsbury Moor are absolutely amazing. You just have to engage with them and get to know a generation who will soon be our future.
“There is so much potential on Dewsbury Moor. These youngsters really deserve our support.
“Dawat-E-Islami is at the moment doing a lot of work nurturing this future generation of ours.
“The children's response on the afternoon of the procession was phenomenally positive. There was an atmosphere of love and serenity everywhere on the estate during those hours.”