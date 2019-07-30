Hundreds killed or injured on West Yorkshire’s roads last year

Hundreds of people were killed or seriously injured on West Yorkshire’s roads last year, Department for Transport figures reveal.

Road safety charity Brake says the number of road deaths and serious injuries in Britain is “deeply worrying”, and has called for more government action.

West Yorkshire Police reported 70 road deaths and 803 serious injuries last year – slightly higher than in 2017, when a combined total of 851 were recorded. This is despite a drop in the total number of casualties, which includes slight injuries.

The DfT warns against comparing year-on-year figures, however, due to changes in 2016 to the way some forces record the severity of road injuries. The figures represent all accidents that happened on a public road and involved at least one vehicle, horse rider or cyclist. Across Britain, serious injuries rose slightly in 2018, to 27,811, while 1,782 people were killed on the roads. This was similar to the level seen since 2012, but followed a significant drop in the number of road deaths over the previous decade.

Brake has called on the government to set out clear targets to eliminate the “unacceptable” number of road deaths and serious injuries. A spokesperson said: “These figures are deeply worrying and highlight the continued stagnation in Britain’s road safety record. We would never accept such carnage in rail or aviation, so why should we on the road?”

A DfT spokesperson said: “The UK has some of the safest roads in the world and the number of deaths has fallen by 30 per cent since 2008. Just last week, we announced our comprehensive road safety statement, setting out 74 actions we will take over the next two years to help reduce the number of people who are killed or injured on our roads.”