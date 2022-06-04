Hundreds gather at events in Spen Valley to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Oakenshaw Residents’ Association organised the Oakenshaw Community Big Jubilee Lunch in the gardens of St Andrew’s Church in the village.

The Friends of Cleckheaton Library and Cleckheaton in Bloom teamed up for an event in the library grounds featuring stalls, displays, children's activities and refreshments.

St John's Church in Cleckheaton turned the clock back 70 years for a 1950s themed afternoon which took guests back to the time of the Queen's Coronation.

And more than 140 residents on Cornmill Avenue and Cornmill Drive in Liversedge gathered for a street party to celebrate the Jubilee.

1. Jubilee Residents of Cornmill Drive in Liversedge wear masks of the Queen, William and Kate, as more than 140 neighbours gathered for a street party

2. Jubilee Edie and Orla play a traditional 1950s game as more than 140 residents gathered for a street party on Cornmill Drive, Liversedge

4. Jubilee Pippa, Louie and Lois play a traditional 1950s game as more than 140 residents gathered for a street party on Cornmill Drive, Liversedge