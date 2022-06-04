Pupils from Woodlands Primary School line up with Union Flags at St Andrew's Church, Oakenshaw, for the Oakenshaw Community Big Jubilee Lunch to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photos by John Bradley

Hundreds gather at events in Spen Valley to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Hundreds of residents, friends and neighbours gathered at events around the Spen Valley today (Saturday) to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

By Dominic Brown
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 8:18 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 8:21 pm

Oakenshaw Residents’ Association organised the Oakenshaw Community Big Jubilee Lunch in the gardens of St Andrew’s Church in the village.

The Friends of Cleckheaton Library and Cleckheaton in Bloom teamed up for an event in the library grounds featuring stalls, displays, children's activities and refreshments.

St John's Church in Cleckheaton turned the clock back 70 years for a 1950s themed afternoon which took guests back to the time of the Queen's Coronation.

And more than 140 residents on Cornmill Avenue and Cornmill Drive in Liversedge gathered for a street party to celebrate the Jubilee.

1. Jubilee

Residents of Cornmill Drive in Liversedge wear masks of the Queen, William and Kate, as more than 140 neighbours gathered for a street party

Photo Sales

2. Jubilee

Edie and Orla play a traditional 1950s game as more than 140 residents gathered for a street party on Cornmill Drive, Liversedge

Photo Sales

3. Jubilee

Edie and Orla play a traditional 1950s game as more than 140 residents gathered for a street party on Cornmill Drive, Liversedge

Photo Sales

4. Jubilee

Pippa, Louie and Lois play a traditional 1950s game as more than 140 residents gathered for a street party on Cornmill Drive, Liversedge

Photo Sales
HundredsQueenCleckheaton
Next Page
Page 1 of 6