A community gala in Ravensthorpe managed to go ahead at the weekend despite the site being vacated by another group of travellers in the days building up to the event.

As we reported in June, the playing fields at Crawshaw Street, home of Dewsbury West Juniors FC, have been a target for a string of traveller incursions for the last few years, with the club demanding action from Kirklees Council to prevent further access.

However, despite the council confirming extra security measures had been added after the previous encampment had left, another group of travellers arrived at the football pitches on Sunday, August 3.

The camp vacated the site on Tuesday, August 12, but the club revealed “significant piles of dangerous rubbish” had been left strewn across the four adult-sized football pitches - putting the community gala, on Sunday, August 17, in “jeopardy.”

However, after a clean-up operation organised by the council, the gala - which included fairground rides, fun and games, stalls, bouncy castles and a barbeque - went ahead as planned.

Vice-chairman of the club, Kaz Hussain, said: “The Dewsbury West Summer Gala was an incredible celebration of community spirit, with hundreds of families coming together for a fantastic day.

“Despite recent challenges with a traveller encampment, the event was a huge success, bringing people together with a positive, vibrant atmosphere.

“A huge thank you to all the local businesses, community groups, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to organise this event and make it such a memorable day for everyone.”

Dewsbury West Juniors community gala.

Speaking ahead of the community gala, Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said:

“After the last encampment, we’ve added extra security at Crawshaw Street playing fields, including a drop bollard and boulders, to help stop vehicles getting onto the site.

“The recent group has been removed, the fields have been tidied up, and everything’s set for the community gala.”

On the additional security measures that were installed at the main entrance to the site, which has a gate to the car park and then one onto the fields, Kaz said:

Dewsbury West Juniors community gala.

“Since the last time it happened, the council placed one drop-down bollard behind the second gate. It was sunk in the ground. It is of no use if it is sunk in.

“It has had no effect as the travellers still came. It was no deterrent whatsoever. There has been a lack of proactive measures, including the failure to enhance security or address the damage caused to the football pitches following these encampments.”

The latest encampment has seen bonfires being lit on the fields, as well as quad bikes being used on them.

Kaz said: “We just feel neglected. No work has been done to improve the state of the fields. They are ruining the pitches, and health and safety concerns are being raised by other coaches, but we have no alternative. It is disappointing.

Dewsbury West Juniors community gala.

“It has really set us back. We are really disjointed. Our plan was to train throughout the summer but we have been unable to host any real training sessions or friendlies that we would usually organise.

“It is completely unfair on the children who are demoralised.”

He added: “The club has formally requested information regarding the clean-up expenditure over the last five years, which it believes could have been better allocated toward improving security and maintaining the facilities.

“As an organisation dedicated to empowering local youth, providing pathways to sport, and keeping children positively engaged, the club is concerned that the encampments cause significant disruption, putting the future of youth participation at risk.

“The club would welcome the opportunity for constructive discussions with the council to find a way forward that prioritises the safety and well-being of the community.”

Kaz also confirmed that Dewsbury West Juniors FC wants to explore the possibility of discussing some form of lease agreement with the council to allow the club to access and obtain funding and grants to help improve the facilities at Crawshaw Street.