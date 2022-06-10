Huge crowds drawn as the Palestine Solidarity Riders’ cycle through Dewsbury and Halifax

The Ride for Palestine bicycle riders gathered at Centenary Square, Bradford at 9am ready to start the 42-mile ride which took them through Halifax, Huddersfield and Dewsbury before returning to a rapturous welcome in Bradford.

Along the way the bicycle riders were greeted by passers-by who were cheering them along, with even car drivers waving and honking their horns in support.

The cyclist embarked on the journey carrying Palestinian flags and wearing T-shirts with the logo ‘#RideForPalestine’ which had the dual purpose of raising awareness of the situation in Palestine and to help raise funds for a British NGO, Friends of Al-Aqsa.

The Ride for Palestine returned to Yorkshire last month on Sunday, May 29,

The response of those who encountered the riders was positive, with a few asking the reason behind the ride. Ahmed, one of the riders, stated: "I was greatly touched not only by the encouragement of the passers-by but the drinks and food they were offering us.”

"I am humbled by the generosity of the people of Yorkshire.”

The 30 riders, some of whom had never met before , became close during the ride and have remained in contact since. As Yusuf stated: "This turned out to be a great networking occasion for me, and I have made many new friends.”

The riders were met with crowds in Dewsbury and Huddersfield. However, the biggest welcome awaited the riders at Manningham Park, Bradford with hundreds of people and dignitaries, including Naz Shah MP cheering on their arrival.

The event - while testing the endurance of the riders - was an opportunity to highlight the condition of the Palestinians while enjoying the hospitality and beauty of Yorkshire.