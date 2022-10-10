Huddersfield Ukrainian Club prepare to host the next Kirklees Council fostering event

More people than ever before are urgently needed to come forward and find out more about fostering in Kirklees, to help make a difference to young children's lives.

Fostering with Kirklees Council means you can play a huge part in ensuring children and young people stay in their home area, at their school and near their family and friends.

Whether you own your own home or rent, you’re married or single, work full or part-time, whatever your gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity or faith, there are young people who need someone on their side - there is no “typical” foster family.

Kirklees Council’s are inviting local residents to their latest fostering event.

You also do not need any special qualifications to become a foster carer for a local child – plus it can be incredibly rewarding.

There is a wide variety of fostering schemes to suit different individual and family circumstances. This event will provide details about all the options available and help you decide your next steps.

Coun Viv Kendrick, labour councillor for Heckmondwike and cabinet member for children, said: “We are hugely committed to giving children and young people the best start in life, helping them to fulfil their potential.

“Foster carers make a lasting difference, but we need more carers for children of all ages. In particular, older children and teenagers often wait much longer for foster families due to the misconceptions about caring for them.

“All children deserve a home which makes them feel safe, stable, valued and loved. Children in care have often faced difficult experiences, so our foster carers provide truly life-enhancing opportunities.

“Carers come from all backgrounds and we make sure they are helped by high-quality training and support. The event will tell you everything you need to know and is a brilliant chance to meet some of our wonderful real-life carers.”

The event will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am until 1pm at Huddersfield Ukrainian Club on Edgerton Road.For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/fostering