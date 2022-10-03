Huddersfield Town’s official charity to deliver Active Through Football programme in Dewsbury
The Town Foundation has received £500,000 in funding to deliver the nationally recognised Active Through Football programme - and people in Dewsbury are set to benefit.
Active Through Football is a programme from Sport England, funded by the National Lottery, and delivered by the Football Foundation.
And the Huddersfield Town Foundation have recently appointed a programme manager to kick-start its Active Through Football delivery, which is aiming to increase activity levels of adults in Dewsbury.
Ryan Canadine, who has previously worked at Rotherham United as a sports tutor and health and well-being officer, as well as a coach in the South Yorkshire club’s academy, will lead the delivery of the programme.
His new role will see him based in Dewsbury, for the majority of his time, working to provide more opportunities for adults to play sport.
On his new role, Ryan said: “Active Through Football is a really exciting project, because it allows participants - people who live and work in Dewsbury - to shape it to their needs.
“Whatever your age, background or ability levels, I’d love to meet you for a chat and discuss how we can work together to create something that’s beneficial and long-standing.”
The Town Foundation are therefore keen to speak with people living and working in Dewsbury, and the surrounding areas, as to what physical activities they would like to do.
All sessions will be free of charge and will take place in community settings, ensuring that they are accessible to everybody.
For more information Ryan can be contacted via email: [email protected] or via mobile: 07741 671593.