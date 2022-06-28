Huddersfield Town Foundation secures £500,000 of football funding in Dewsbury

Consortium partners include Kirklees Council, West Riding Football Association and the Yorkshire Sport Foundation.

The National Lottery funding will be used to deliver Sport England’s Active Through Football programme with the aim of improving physical activity levels of adults in Dewsbury.

Further details on the programme and how to get involved will follow in due course, with delivery expected to begin in summer 2022.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Eric Firth (fourth from left), Siobhan Atkinson, CEO of Huddersfield Town Foundation (in photo frame), and Paul Cummins, Everybody Active manager at Kirklees Council (second from right), in Dewsbury

Siobhan Atkinson, chief executive of the Huddersfield Town Foundation, said: “We’re thrilled to have been successful in our application for funding from Sport England and the National Lottery, and look forward to getting to work with our partners.

“Research shows that physical activity levels in Dewsbury are below where they should be, and this collaborative approach aims to tackle that going forward.”

Coun Musarrat Khan, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Improving the long-term health outcomes of our residents is a key priority for the council.

“This investment for adults in Dewsbury will be important in addressing some of the health inequalities and access to services our residents may face, and I look forward to seeing the impact of this programme on the future health and well-being of our residents.”

Jo de Tute, head of football development at the West Riding FA, said: “Active Through Football is a fantastic programme and one that as a county FA we are excited about being involved in, while working alongside key partners to support individuals towards an active lifestyle.”

Tim Hollingsworth, CEO of Sport England, said: “There is a reason why football is followed and played by so many the world over. It brings people together and helps build connections in communities.

"It’s also the sport that is played the most in England and has a reach into places where our research shows activity levels are lower.

“Sport England is proud to be one of the funding partners helping to tackle these inequalities and to support more people from a variety of backgrounds to enjoy playing football and all the benefits that brings.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award is fantastic news for the local community in Dewsbury.

"Football is a game for everyone - regardless of their background - and it’s only right that people across all walks of life are able to play the nation’s favourite game.

“Over the past 21 years, we have been working with local authorities up and down the country to ensure everyone has access to high quality pitches.