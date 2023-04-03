News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
18 minutes ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe

Huddersfield business, Aura Print, to row Loch Ness for Cleckheaton’s Howarth Foundation

Huddersfield-based digital printers Aura Print are ‘excited’ to announce that members of their team will be rowing the Loch Ness - with a return distance of 54 miles - in support of The Howarth Foundation.

By Jessica Barton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 June this year, with all proceeds going to the Cleckheaton- based charity.

The Howarth Foundation provides essential support to the rehabilitated homeless, helping them find full-time employment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their services include mental health support, medical expenses, household necessities, and occasional financial support to cover living expenses until clients receive their first salary.

Aura Print team members.
Aura Print team members.
Aura Print team members.
Most Popular

The charity also offers training courses and support for travel, meals, and clothing expenses.

As a business Building Futures member of The Howarth Foundation, Aura Print has supported the charity for many years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The digital printers are now calling on sponsors and donors to help them raise funds for this worthy cause.

Zoey Robins, marketing and content executive of Aura Print said: “We are delighted to be able to support The Howarth Foundation through this exciting challenge.

“The work that the charity does to support the homeless community in West Yorkshire is incredibly important, and we want to help them provide a private sector solution to this public sector problem in any way we can.”

There are three different sponsorship packages available for businesses looking to show their support. For more information, visit https://aura-print.com/uk/blog/post/paddle-for-a-purpose

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To learn more about The Howarth Foundation, visit https://howarthfoundation.org.uk/.

To support Aura Print’s Loch Ness row, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rowing-loch-ness-for-the-howarth-foundation.

Read More
Caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: Do you recognise them?
HuddersfieldCleckheatonWest Yorkshire