The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 June this year, with all proceeds going to the Cleckheaton- based charity.

The Howarth Foundation provides essential support to the rehabilitated homeless, helping them find full-time employment.

Their services include mental health support, medical expenses, household necessities, and occasional financial support to cover living expenses until clients receive their first salary.

Aura Print team members.

The charity also offers training courses and support for travel, meals, and clothing expenses.

As a business Building Futures member of The Howarth Foundation, Aura Print has supported the charity for many years.

The digital printers are now calling on sponsors and donors to help them raise funds for this worthy cause.

Zoey Robins, marketing and content executive of Aura Print said: “We are delighted to be able to support The Howarth Foundation through this exciting challenge.

“The work that the charity does to support the homeless community in West Yorkshire is incredibly important, and we want to help them provide a private sector solution to this public sector problem in any way we can.”

There are three different sponsorship packages available for businesses looking to show their support. For more information, visit https://aura-print.com/uk/blog/post/paddle-for-a-purpose

To learn more about The Howarth Foundation, visit https://howarthfoundation.org.uk/.