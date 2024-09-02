HSL creates bespoke chair for Upper Batley High School student as a well done gift after passing his GCSE exams
A group of students were invited to visit the factory in Batley and meet the HSL design and development team who guided their creation, before getting hands-on experience with the manufacturing team.
Following the final unveiling of the chair in July 2023, the mother of one of the young boys, Uzair Shaikh, asked HSL to recreate the chair for them to have in their own home, primarily as a gift for his hard work during his GCSE exams. The chair was delivered last month.
Having passed his exams, Uzair will be joining Heckmondwike Grammar School to study for his A-levels.
A HSL spokesperson said: “We would like to send a special thanks to Gavin Haigh, Ben Wood, Damien Barraclough, Rob Spurr, Andy Simpson and Joanne Palmer of HSL for working on this partnership with Upper Batley High School.”
