HSBC confirms Dewsbury is one of 69 branches set to close in 2022

HSBC has announced that it will be closing 69 of its branches across the UK in 2022.

By Dominic Brown
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:19 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:22 am
The HSBC branch on Market Place in Dewsbury is set to close on September 6

The announcement of the closures comes after 82 branches were previously closed in January last year.

Among those earmarked to shut is HSBC's Dewsbury site.

A provisional date of September 6 has been set for the closure of the branch on Market Place.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

HSBC has said that it is closing its branches as a result of more and more customers choosing to bank online rather than in person.

The bank said that less than 50 per cent of its customers now regularly use its branch network, with footfall dropping sharply over the last five years.

The decision to close more branches is set to affect around 400 workers.

A spokesperson for HSBC has said that the bank hopes to redeploy all 400 of the affected staff to new roles, all within 15 miles of their homes.

Read More

Read More
HSBC to close 69 branches - list in full and the other banks closing branches in...
HSBCDewsbury