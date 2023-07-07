News you can trust since 1858
HRH Princess Beatrice pays surprise visit to Forget Me Not children’s hospice to unveil plaque in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice paid a surprise visit to Forget Me Not children’s hospice to unveil a plaque commemorating the gift of a tree to the charity, given by the late Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.
By Dominic Brown
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The Princess, who is the charity’s patron, also met with a group of mums and their rainbow babies supported by Forget Me Not and spent time with members of the hospice’s care team in Huddersfield.

Luen Thompson, Forget Me Not’s chief executive, said: “It was a real honour to be able to welcome our patron to the hospice to unveil a plaque on our very special tree.

"We also showed her the keepsake that hangs there in memory of The Queen, on which is inscribed her words: ‘Grief is the price you pay for love.’

HRH Princess Beatrice paid a surprise visit to Forget Me Not children's hospiceHRH Princess Beatrice paid a surprise visit to Forget Me Not children's hospice
"The Princess was clearly very touched by this and said how much it meant to her and how her granny would have been so proud of what we’ve done with our gift to us.”

After her visit, the Princess attended a lunch at The Three Acres restaurant with some of Forget Me Not’s major donors as well as the former Mayor of Kirklees, Dewsbury councillor Masood Ahmed.

In her speech, the Princess reflected on what she had learned during her visit and how Forget Me Not is a truly special and welcoming place.

Forget Me Not was one of just 12 charities in West Yorkshire nominated by the Lord Lieutenant to receive one of the 350 British native trees from the Tree of Trees sculpture created for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

HRH Princess Beatrice meets the Forget Me Not teamHRH Princess Beatrice meets the Forget Me Not team
