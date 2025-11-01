How The Little Book Club is helping to preserve Heavy Woollen history in print

A unique project set up to preserve Heavy Woollen history has brought more than 50 local stories into print.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Little Book Club, founded by Tony Dunlop in 2019, has sold more than 3,000 copies of its “little books”, written by more than 60 contributors, and raised just short of £2,000 for charities and local history activities.

Mr Dunlop, who previously led the Batley and Birstall WWI Commemoration Project BUGLE from 2013 to 2019, says the idea for the club grew from a desire to share stories that might otherwise have been lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “During that time, I met many people who had information about local history matters. Not enough to write a book, but with a strong desire to pass their story on.”

The Little Book Club was founded by Tony Dunlop in 2019

He drew inspiration from Thirsk-born author J L Carr, whose novel “A Month In The Country” received a Booker Prize nomination in 1980.

He also produced around 400 “little books” about local history and other topics in a small, A6 format, designed to be cheap, portable and easy to read on the bus or on the way to work.

Mr Dunlop said: “Jimmy Carr believed that people had an interest in local history – but only for about 20 minutes, then they got bored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dunlop said he was also influenced by the character of Hector from Alan Bennett's “The History Boys”, who values knowledge for its own sake.

He said: “Hector’s view completely summarised my views towards local history research.

“Taking that with Jimmy Carr’s little books, I developed an idea of how to return after ‘BUGLE’ to the people stories that I had parked away.”

The Little Books are available at Batley and Birstall libraries and also at the cafe in Wilton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club operates under simple principles: it is non-profit, books are small and cheap at £2, and contributors receive their first four copies free.

Since its launch at a Birstall Library coffee morning with just five books, the Little Book Club has grown steadily.

There is now a Facebook page, a newsletter in its 39th issue, a published book list, and seven books currently in the pipeline.

Mr Dunlop added: "The essence of the success has been storytelling. People have been delighted to have ‘their story told in their’ book.”