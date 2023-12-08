How Natalia's passion to help others ever since she was a child has seen her rise through the ranks at Batley Law

An enthusiastic youngster who joined a law firm in Batley as an admin assistant through the Government’s Kick-start scheme is now a fully qualified immigration caseworker.

Natalia Sarkozi joined Batley Law in early 2021 as part of the scheme designed to support young people getting back into employment post-covid. She was introduced to Batley Law as a potential administrative assistant.

Natalia, while new to working in an office environment, relished the challenge. She worked alongside experienced lawyers in the firm, shadowed client appointments and helped with the preparation of cases.

She soon developed a keen interest in the type of work undertaken by the firm, and expressed a desire to understand the work further.

Natalia Sarkozi at Batley Law

A spokesperson for Batley Law said: “Natalia’s work ethic and diligence became evident over time.

"Under the guidance of the managing director, Natalia was provided with further training and was encouraged to develop her knowledge further.

"The hard-working young administrator was encouraged to sit a series of exams – and excelled in all of them.

"From admin assistant to a qualified caseworker, Natalia has helped some of the most vulnerable individuals progress their asylum cases with the Home Office.”

Natalia as a child

Speaking about her career journey, Natalia said: "I came to England as a child with my father from Hungary at the age of 6. I went to local schools and learned to speak fluent English.

"When I first arrived, things were difficult to begin with, but I quickly adapted.

"My experience of growing up in England has been a very positive one.

"I had the opportunity over the years to meet people from many diverse cultures. The vast majority were helpful and good natured, which fits in with my own personal character of helping others ever since my early childhood days.

"I also brought this friendly helpful personality into my placement at Batley Law."

Natalia explained what made her think of qualifying as a paralegal caseworker.

She said: "I developed a keen interest in British immigration legislation after starting the placement at Batley Law, perhaps because I myself was the child of Hungarian immigrants.

"I knew from first-hand experience what it was like growing up in a family with an uncertain future hanging over you. The despair can be overwhelming.

"This is why I began thinking immediately after joining Batley Law of working in a more frontline role where I could actually use my expertise to directly help people.

"Everyone at my workplace encouraged me to sit the relevant exams and to qualify as a paralegal caseworker - and here I am now in my new role doing what I have always wanted to do for a long time, assisting some of the most vulnerable families with their legal aid applications."

Speaking about the main skills needed in her job, she said: "An interesting aspect while working as a paralegal caseworker is to develop good listening skills.

"I always try my best to understand the situation of my clients by attempting to step into their shoes, and to look at things from their point of view. I then offer empathetic and straightforward professional advice without raising too many expectations.

"My role as paralegal caseworker involves collecting lots of information - and with it the correct documentation.

Often a huge amount of paperwork has to examined, along with the legal status of these families. I then begin preparing their case to present forward for a decision.

"Despite the intricate nature of my work, I get a tremendous amount of job satisfaction in my new role.

"But the best satisfaction is to know how much the clients themselves appreciate the effort. I have personally contributed a fair amount of the firm’s 265-plus Google Reviews which are five star.

"That moment when a client receives a positive decision, the phone call to notify them is truly heart-warming and these are the conversations that drive myself and the wider team to carry out the work we do.”

Talking about her experience so far, Natalia said: "My experience working at Batley Law has been exceptionally fruitful and positive.

"Looking back, I feel my proudest achievement has been to gain my immigration and asylum law accreditation within only one year of joining this wonderful law firm.