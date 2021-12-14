How many booster jabs are needed in each part of North Kirklees

A major effort is now underway to rollout the booster vaccination programme across the country

The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest available data from NHS England shows almost 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Kirklees.

In Kirklees an estimated 135,303 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 205,967 still not fully protected against the Omicron variant.

To hit the Government’s new target, an estimated 10,840 jabs will need to be administered in Kirklees each day between now and the end of the year to hit the target.

The analysis is based on the number of days between Monday, December 13 and the end of the year, so figures are estimates.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Kirklees, with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

Now as the Prime Minister declares an “Omicron emergency”, we reveal which neighbourhoods in North Kirklees are falling behind in the vaccine rollout.

In Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees 6,183 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 325 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Heckmondwike North 5,692 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 300 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Ravensthorpe 5,205 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 274 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant 4,650 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 245 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Earlsheaton and Chickenley 4,509 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 237 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Birstall 4,387 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 231 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Dewsbury Central and Westborough 4,257 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 224 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Cleckheaton 4,027 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 212 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Staincliffe and Healey 4,004 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 211 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Batley Central 3,907 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 206 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown 3,668 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 193 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd 3,407 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 179 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Upper Batley and Soothill 3,404 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 179 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown 3,366 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 177 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Dewsbury Moor Upper 3,235 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 170 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Gomersal 3,123 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 164 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Scholes and Hunsworth 3,112 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 164 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Hightown and Hartshead Moor 3,013 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 159 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Birkenshaw 2,993 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 158 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge 2,840 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 149 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Thornhill 2,780 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 146 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton 2,712 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 143 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Mirfield Central and Hopton 2,626 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 138 jabs need to be administered each day.