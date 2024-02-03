How lucky is Dewsbury in the National Lottery? Figures reveal where town ranks among number of winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An in-depth analysis of lottery winners uncovers specific areas with a remarkably high number of winners and significant jackpot amounts.

This article explores these lucky regions, emphasising the locations that have been particularly lucky in securing lottery winnings.

Dewsbury Lottery winners

Figures reveal the towns in the country with the most National Lottery wins

Graham and Amanda Nield from Dewsbury are among the notable lottery winners who celebrated a significant National Lottery milestone. They won £6.6million in August 2013.

The National Lottery has created 4,000 millionaires since its inception in 1994, with a total payout of £11.5billion.

Graham was 55 years old when he won the jackpot, and the first thing he did was propose to Amanda, his partner of 10 years.

The couple moved to a new home to care for their ailing parents, and Graham took up golf. They joined other winners in Roundhay Park, Leeds, for a masterclass in cork-popping to mark the occasion.

Reflecting on their win, Graham mentioned how the lottery has not only changed the lives of the winners but also their families and close friends.

He expressed amazement at the thought of there being 4,000 millionaires in the country thanks to the lottery and shared his continued disbelief at their good fortune.

UK Cities with notable Lottery wins

Birmingham leads the pack in the UK for producing lottery millionaires, boasting 205 since 1994.

Known for its vibrant culture and historical significance, Birmingham has become a prime location for lottery wins. Among its notable winners are Dawn and Malcolm Bosworth from Tamworth, who bagged an impressive £5.8m in the Lotto Jackpot in June 2015.

Belfast and Glasgow are not far behind, ranking as the second and third cities with the most lottery millionaires, tallying 174 and 158 respectively.

Hotspots for UK millionaires

In terms of the proportion of millionaires relative to the adult population, Watford, Motherwell and Romford top the list in the UK for lottery success. These areas have a remarkably high ratio of lottery millionaires to their population sizes.