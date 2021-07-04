How children in Dewsbury can win a year's supply of free toys

Online discount toy retailer Bargain Max has launched a competition in Dewsbury for children up to 16 years old to design, draw and describe their dream playground

Imagine a playground jam-packed with all the things you love – your very own dream playground. Online discount toy retailer, Bargain Max, has launched a competition in Dewsbury asking children aged up to 16 years old to design, draw and describe their dream playground.

With the warmer weather encouraging families to play outside, Bargain Max is asking parents and carers to submit their children’s dream playground designs via Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win a year’s supply of free toys, along with an architect’s 3D model of their dream playground!

To be in with a chance of winning, the designs need to be as imaginative and creative as possible, drawing and describing each aspect of the playground you would love to see in your local park.

Daniel McKay, head of digital for Bargain Max, said: “We have launched a fantastic competition to welcome the warm weather and encourage children to spend more time outdoors.

"We know how happy children have been since local playgrounds have re-opened and we can play with family and friends again, so we thought what better way to celebrate this than to ask children to dream big and design the ultimate playground!

"The competition is open to children aged up to 16 years old, but we please ask that is the parent or guardian who enters their children’s design via Facebook or Instagram.

"Good luck to everyone, we are looking forward to seeing your dream designs and finding Britain’s next playground designer!”

The competition closes on July 5, 2021 at 11:59pm. There will be a shortlisting stage before the overall winner is finally chosen.