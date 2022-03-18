How Candlelighters has helped little Leighton in his brave cancer battle

Leighton Moorhouse, of Heckmondwike

Receiving the diagnosis of a brain tumour is a life-changing event, and for a child to receive this diagnosis is particularly devastating.

In Yorkshire alone, around 50 children are diagnosed with brain and other central nervous system tumours each year.

One family currently affected by a childhood brain tumour is the Moorhouse family from Heckmondwike.

Leighton was just six when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019

His mum, Kerry, said: “Leighton had always been a happy little boy full of smiles and giggles.

"During the winter months of 2018, Leighton became unwell, screaming in pain with headaches, vomiting and unable to walk in a straight line.

"Leighton collapsed at school on February 12, 2019 and was diagnosed with a brain tumour.”

Leighton in hospital during his treatment

Following his diagnosis, Leighton underwent emergency surgery to release pressure on his brain, requiring a further operation two days later to remove the tumour.

After the surgery – which left him unable to walk or talk – he spent just over a month on the neuro ward.

After hearing the further bad news that his tumour was a grade four sub-type of medulloblastoma, Leighton then underwent aggressive treatment of 30 rounds of radiotherapy and four rounds of chemotherapy.

It is now three years since his diagnosis.

Kerry said: “Leighton’s most recent scan was still stable and, overall, the team are really pleased with him.

"As a side effect of his treatment, we now have to give him daily growth hormone injections. He’s now started to grow, and his hair is growing better and becoming thicker, which he’s so happy about.”

Leighton is now in Year five at school and Kerry said that, while he has struggled with the increase in homework and learning new things, he has worked really hard to try and keep up.

He has started to learn the guitar, recently passed stage one of Bikeability, and achieved star of the week and a bronze award at school.

Leighton has also managed to achieve his stage 2.5 award for swimming.

Kerry said, “This really does challenge him, as the work he has to put in to rebuild his core strength can sometimes bring him to tears.

"To hear him say ‘I’m so proud of myself’ really does melt your heart.”

Kerry added: “It’s the little steps that Leighton takes that make a massive difference – not only to his physical well-being, but his mental health.

"He takes everything in his stride and does it with a smile. He has a zest for life and, no matter how hard it is, he will do his best to get there.”

Candlelighters has supported Leighton and his family right from his diagnosis, providing practical support and entertainment on the wards, well-being therapies and trips out, and financial support.

Kerry said: “Candlelighters have played a big part in supporting Leighton’s mental well-being, helping him understand what he’s been through and relearn what it is to be a child living life.

"I asked him why he likes going to Candlelighters and his response was simple: ‘Because no one asks me what’s wrong with me, why my hair is like it is or why I have a scar. They just see me as Leighton.’”

Brain tumours are the leading cause of death for patients with cancer, and account for one-third of childhood cancer deaths.

For those who survive, however, there are often many long-term impacts that will affect their lives.

Treatment for a brain tumour is very invasive, with surgery to remove the tumour being a balance between removing as much of the tumour as possible and limiting impact to functions such as speech and motor skills.

Children who require radiotherapy targeted at the brain can suffer from long-term impacts on cognition, growth and hormone levels. There is also growing evidence of long-term psychological and social impacts for childhood cancer survivors.

It is important, therefore, that research also focuses on improving the lives of cancer survivors.

The Yorkshire Specialist Register of Cancer in Children and Young People, which has been funded by Candlelighters for almost 40 years, aims to do just that.

The Yorkshire Register has collected detailed information about children and young people diagnosed with cancer since the 1970s, and holds information ranging from their cancer type and treatment, through to socioeconomic data, information on their mental health and education, with plans to include additional data on employment outcomes.

This rich asset of data about childhood cancer is managed by Professor Richard Feltbower. of the University of Leeds, with support from Professor Adam Glaser, medical director for the registry.

The register is now used for studies worldwide and is helping to understand the survival and long-term effects of cancer for children and young people.

Emily Wragg, CEO of Candlelighters, said: “At Candlelighters, we have a mission to bring light and hope to every family affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire.

"For over 45 years, we have been there for families, supporting them through a journey that is simply unimaginable unless you have been through it.

"One of our research aims is to improve the quality of life for children and we are proud to support research such as the Yorkshire Register and Sarah’s study to ensure children like Leighton are able to not just survive but thrive.”

Candlelighters relies on the general public and local businesses' support to continue its investment into childhood cancer research and to support children and families in Yorkshire through childhood cancer.

The charity’s fundraising income target from individuals and businesses was cut by almost a half last year.