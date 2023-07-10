From food to crafts and children’s clothing, the market boasts a variety of offerings with something sure to pique your interest.

Stuart Shepherd, from The Plaice To Be, is the market’s longest trader, having been there for more than a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I first started 12 years ago when the market was jam-packed with stalls either side and a butcher’s at the end.

Becky from Derek Priestley Cheese Monger and Son

“Over the years until the pandemic, we lost stalls one by one. It looked like the market was going to fold.

“Covid happened and it brought more traders here and it’s had a bit of a comeback. The market is still going strong.”

Zaffar Shakoor, from Simply Delish, said: “This market is amazing. All traders are friendly. We’ve got regular customers and they’re promoting us on social media.

“It’s a good location with the buses coming around.”

Colin McInnes from Di's Pies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Spencer-Penfold, from Lyncraft, has been trading at the market since May 18.

She said: “Trade has been building up. I do a market on Fridays at Ossett and sometimes this has been better.

“Everybody’s really friendly and there’s a nice variety of stalls.”

However, some of the stallholders who have traded at Birstall for years spoke of the drop in trade after the pandemic.

Stuart Shepherd from The Plaice To Be

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Mcinnes, who sells award-winning pies at Di’s Pies, has been coming to the market for the past four or five years.

He said: “Post Covid, trade has dropped massively. The footfall at the market has disappeared and people are going back to supermarkets. I’ve done the same but I also shop at my local market.

“Business is getting slower every week. It’s different at this time of year for pies but footfall in the market is generally significantly reduced.

"We love the support we get but it has changed.

“We need new stalls. These look old and need replacing. We also need more support from local shops. Maybe one shop should take a stall and rotate it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin mentioned how one local business is doing its bit to increase market trade.

Donna, owner of The Cobbles – a café that sits adjacent to the market – is working to get a monthly Saturday market for Birstall and is waiting on the relevant permits from Kirklees Council.

She hopes that the market can begin from the second week in August and will increase trade and encourage people who work during the week to visit their local market at the weekend.

She said: “We don’t want to see it go back to the point where there were just one or two stalls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky, from Derek Priestley Cheese Monger and Son, said: “We came back here during Covid and have been here about three years.

“The market’s got everything it needs to be a successful market. The problem is, everybody’s at work.

“Gone are the days when there was a parent at home that goes out to do the shopping during the day.”

Sue McLoughlin, from Kids Closet and Crafty Stuff, said: “I’m quite new, I’ve been here about two and a half months. Trade has been fine other than the three bank holidays in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad