Get ready for a fascinating tour through Cleckheaton’s splendid history thanks to a new 24-page booklet published by the Spen Valley Civic Society.

Written by Cleckheaton-born historian Gillian Cookson, ‘Old Cleckheaton: How a village became a town’, takes you on a journey through the history of the town.

The works contain several maps and numerous photos, allowing the reader to walk around the town centre and understand how streets and buildings developed over the years as manufacturing, engineering and the textile industries changed.

A spokesperson for Spen Valley Civic Society said:

“If you’re driving through ‘Cleckheckmondsedge’ on the busy A638, Cleckheaton is one of the places you’ll pass.

“It’s now a popular residential area with plenty of trees. But that’s not always been the case. If you want to find out how a little hamlet of cottages became a smoky Victorian mill town with grandiose chapels, and then transformed itself again, this new 24-page booklet will help.

“It is an excellent present for anyone living in Spen Valley, or for people who grew up there but moved away.”

The book is on sale at Spenborough Stationers, based on Albion Street in Cleckheaton and via the civic society’s website www.spenvalleycivicsociety.org.uk and costs £4.