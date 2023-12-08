How a group of young ‘eco heroes’ are fighting clothing waste in Hanging Heaton

A group of 17 pupils at Hanging Heaton Junior and Infant School have been helping to reduce the amount clothes being sent to landfill by using a new clothing recycling bank.

The young 'eco heroes' at Hanging Heaton Junior and Infant School with the clothing bank

The group of “eco heroes”, aged between seven and 10, are also helping to raise money for the Yorkshire Children’s Trust in Halifax, with all of the proceeds from the clothing recycling bank going to the charity.

The trust helps children with life-changing illnesses and also supports their families.

Jackie Staves, eco lead at the school, said the children have been enjoying using the clothing bank since it was delivered on November 29, and that the school is also collecting items for Dewsbury Community Outreach.

She added: “Parents and friends are being asked to donate unwanted clean clothing and paired shoes for the clothing bank.