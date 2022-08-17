News you can trust since 1858
How a Batley exhibition aims to inspire next generation of women in rugby league

“Life with the Lionesses”, a heritage project which aims to raise awareness of the role models who pioneered women’s international rugby league, will be staging an exhibition at Oakwell Hall from August 21-26.

By Dominic Brown
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:00 am

Stories collected during the course of the project, including that of Jackie Sheldon from Castleford, will be used as part of the exhibition which will tour 10 venues across the North of England. They will also be shared on social media, as part of the Women in Rugby League archive at Heritage Quays at the University of Huddersfield and on a dedicated website.

“Rugby League is a community game – it unites people,” Jackie said.

“Featherstone, where I grew up, was a town built around a mine and Featherstone Rovers.

Former women's rugby league international coach, Jackie Sheldon, at the 'Life with the Lionesses' exhibition in Parliament

“Women didn’t really play rugby league, in those days, so it’s wonderful to be part of this incredible exhibition, which acknowledges all our hard work and achievements.”

The exhibition will showcase the personal journeys of the women pioneers of international rugby league. Visitors will be able to follow their ground-breaking journey on and off the field

The "Life with the Lionesses” project is led by Julia Lee from Huddersfield, one of the first women to referee men’s rugby league in the 1980s.

Julia, who has spent many years working to get the role of women in rugby league recognised, said: “We are delighted to have been offered a platform at Oakwell Hall.

"Women had to work so hard to get recognition for their achievements in rugby league and we are keen to tell their stories to a wider public.”

