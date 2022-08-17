How a Batley exhibition aims to inspire next generation of women in rugby league

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stories collected during the course of the project, including that of Jackie Sheldon from Castleford, will be used as part of the exhibition which will tour 10 venues across the North of England. They will also be shared on social media, as part of the Women in Rugby League archive at Heritage Quays at the University of Huddersfield and on a dedicated website.

“Rugby League is a community game – it unites people,” Jackie said.

“Featherstone, where I grew up, was a town built around a mine and Featherstone Rovers.

Former women's rugby league international coach, Jackie Sheldon, at the 'Life with the Lionesses' exhibition in Parliament

“Women didn’t really play rugby league, in those days, so it’s wonderful to be part of this incredible exhibition, which acknowledges all our hard work and achievements.”

The exhibition will showcase the personal journeys of the women pioneers of international rugby league. Visitors will be able to follow their ground-breaking journey on and off the field

The "Life with the Lionesses” project is led by Julia Lee from Huddersfield, one of the first women to referee men’s rugby league in the 1980s.

Julia, who has spent many years working to get the role of women in rugby league recognised, said: “We are delighted to have been offered a platform at Oakwell Hall.