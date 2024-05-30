Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Huddersfield Town fan melted hearts with his honesty after finding a £5 note at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2017.

Adam Bhana was at the John Smith’s Stadium to see the Terriers’ 2-1 victory over Manchester United when he found a £5 note at the football ground.

Having been taught "we cannot keep what is not ours”, he thought of the perfect recipient.

In a heart-warming letter written in pencil to former club director Sean Jarvis, Adam suggested that the former manager David Wagner give the cash to Australian international, Aaron Mooy, who scored the winner as Town won 2-1, the first time the club had beaten Manchester United in 65 years.

Adam Bhana with Aaron Mooy

Adam enclosed the £5 note along with his letter.

Mr Jarvis tweeted a picture of the letter with the caption “Pure class from Young Adam,” thus ensuring it went viral, creating international headlines.

Mooy himself would also later reply to the tweet, saying: “I would love to meet you, Adam.”

Adam would get to meet his hero and was given a signed football along with a signed pair of football boots by the Australian international.

Artwork from the front cover of Mohammed Bhana's new book

However, for Adam, this is where the story only begins.

Adam’s dad, Mohammed, of Batley, always said he would like to write a second book, if the concept was right, after his first book, The Asian Liverbird, commissioned by Liverpool Football Club, hit the shelves in 2008.

Featuring a foreword by Kenny Dalglish, the book features interviews with the likes of former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard, Momo Sissoko, John Barnes, Sir Tom Finney and a 5,000 word interview with Xabi Alonso, who has just led Bayer Leverkusen to a first ever Bundesliga title, unbeaten,

Mohammed dedicated his previous book to Adam, as his youngest son Ismaeel was born a few years after the book was published, therefore, he was not acknowledged in the Asian Liverbird book.

So Ismaeel, 11, gave his dad a brief to include him as a character in a book as a superhero, influencing Mohammed by writing him a sweet note in which he scribbled: “My dad is a superhero, he is so cool.”

After some deliberation, Mohammed set out to write a book, under the pen name, Mo Bhana, around the £5 note story and include both boys in the book as superheroes.

Mohammed said writing a superhero book was a challenge, even though the word count is “only 30,000 words as opposed to the 125,000 word count in the book commissioned by Liverpool Football Club”.

“I promised Ismaeel I would write the book. However, the entire process, the character and story development, notwithstanding the proofreading and editing, took me over a year to complete,” said Mohammed.

In the story, the £5 note is miraculously returned to Adam, and from within it, unbeknownst to Adam, former British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, appears in order to inform the youngster that he is one of very few people who believes in the power of gratitude and is the hero that the world needs.

Adam is then transformed into an adult superhero, the world’s mightiest mortal, 5, who has been bestowed with super powers to make the world a better place.

Ismaeel is also bestowed with super powers, at the behest of his brother and is given the moniker, i5.

Mohammed added: “The book explores a plethora themes and subjects such as superheroes, morality, football, sports entertainment, wrestling, friendships and why parents should ultimately be ideal role models to their children.

“In addition, it is great to see that Adam and Ismaeel’s heroes come from a variety of backgrounds, countries and faiths.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my publishers Amazon for giving me the opportunity to publish my second book, after so many years out of the book publishing industry.

“I knew I had to be very disciplined and focused to complete the book and they allowed me ample time to complete it.”