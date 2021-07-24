Houses set to be pulled down to make way for new estate

Land at Church Lane in Gomersal, where houses are to be pulled down to make way for 21 new homes on nearby fields (image: Google)

The modest estate will be built on 1.8 acres of fields close to Gomersal Primary School. Existing properties at number 7 and 11 Church Lane will be pulled down.

There will be 12 semi-detached and nine detached homes on the site – down from 25 as originally envisaged. A fifth are designated as affordable housing.

The outline scheme, which was approved at a meeting of Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen Planning Sub-Committee on July 22, includes contributions to education (£42,552), open space (£28,576), and sustainable transport (£12,787).

The plan was given the green light despite concerns from some committee members that too many homes were being squeezed onto the site.

At Hunsworth, near Cleckheaton a previous decision to grant permission for green belt land to be used as a parking area for Arriva buses was reinforced.

However, there was agreement that a condition should remain in place that if new bus company Two Way Holdings was to leave the site at Whitehall Road West the land would revert to green belt.

The committee also decided the following:

Refused: Demolition of a former dairy/snooker centre/storage and erection of nine light industrial units on land adjacent to 60 Northgate, Cleckheaton.

Refused: Demolition of existing buildings, erection of five dwellings, formation of access and associated works land at Old White Lee Colliery, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike.