Housebuilder overwhelmed by generosity of Yorkshire folk for toy appeal
Miller Homes launched its own appeal just a few weeks ago and offered its head office and sales centres at its developments, including Applewood in Mirfield, as drop off points for the gifts, pledging its support for the wider 2023 appeal.
“Thank you so much to, staff, contractors and customers for their kind donations which has seen a wonderful number of toys donated,” said Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director at Miller Homes Yorkshire.
“We hope that our contribution will help this amazing appeal beat the 2,000 toy target that is set for this year and make all those children, who are spending hospital in Christmas this year, have a present to open on Christmas Day.”
The appeal accepted gifts that were suitable for children from birth to teenagers, that were not unduly large or heavy, brand new but also priced under £10.
Debbie added: “We received a fantastic array of gifts from sensory toys to make-up sets, so hopefully all children at selected hospitals will receive a wonderful gift on Christmas morning.”
Gifts will be distributed to hospitals across the region including Calderdale Hospital and Bradford Royal Infirmary, LGI Children's Cancer Ward, Dewsbury District Hospital, Airedale Hospital and Pinderfields.
The appeal is also supporting families who have children staying at Eckersley House.
Simon Widdop, from Yorkshire Children's Trust, said: "We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the team at Miller Homes for hosting collection hubs across the region to allow donations from contractors and the general public.
“Although everyone is feeling the pinch this year from the cost of living crisis, we have seen a great response to our appeal and each of the gifts will be wrapped and delivered to children in hospital over the festive period.
“We would like to thank everyone for the lovely donations and wish you all a Happy Christmas."
To find out more information, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/yorkshire