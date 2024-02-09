Housebuilder invites buyers to visit homes at new Applewood development in Mirfield during open event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Applewood, a development by Miller Homes of 67, three, four and five-bedroom homes, will have three different homes available to tour on the day – a three-bedroom Kipling, a four-bedroom Mitford and the show home, a four-bedroom Herbert.

“This is the first time that visitors will be able to tour three homes in one visit and is the perfect opportunity for buyers to be able to get inside our homes and see how the layouts seen on paper translate into real life,” said Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director, Miller Homes Yorkshire.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Each of our homes have their own unique features, whether that is large main bedrooms, open plan living or separate work from home areas.”

The Herbert showhome at Miller Homes Yorkshire's Applewood development in Mirfield

The three-bedroom Kipling, with angled frontage, is complemented by two bathrooms, a single detached garage and light filled interiors due its unique room shapes. It is currently priced from £314,995.

Priced from £399,995, the four-bedroom Mitford offers ample family space with separate living room and study as well as a spacious family dining space and kitchen.

The four-bedroom Herbert show home benefits from en-suites to both the principal bedroom and bedroom two, a downstairs study, a separate laundry room, and open plan living space overlooking the rear garden.

“We also have a range of offers currently available to help buyers not only find a home they love, but also help them in the purchase process,” said Debbie.

The open event will be held on Saturday, February 10

“These offers are plot specific; however, they are designed to support those that are buying for the first time, those who have a home to sell or those who may simple benefit from additional financial support.”

The offers currently include a five per cent deposit paid for first-time buyers plus carpets.

Or, for those making their next move, homeowners looking for a new home could use the housebuilder’s part exchange scheme and receive a deposit contribution.

For those seeking peace of mind, buyers could benefit from up to 12 months mortgage paid, plus carpets.

The houses will be available to view between 10.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday, February 10. No appointment is necessary.

Applewood’s rural location, between open countryside and the River Calder, offers views over the local countryside. It is just minutes away from Mirfield town centre and all its amenities. There are open spaces within the development, as well as a play park for younger residents.

Applewood is located off Granny Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8LD.