Hour by hour weather forecast for North Kirklees as Storm Eunice arrives

Storm Eunice is expected to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK today (Friday)

9am - Light rain showers and a fresh breeze.

10am-12pm - Gusty winds of up to 40mph and light rain showers.

12pm - Rain and gusty winds of up to 45mph.

1pm - Strong winds of up to 50mph and light rain showers.

2pm-7pm - Strong winds of more than 50mph and light rain showers.

7pm-9pm - Strong winds of up to 45mph and sleet showers

9pm-1am - Gusty winds of more than 40mph.

Wind speeds are then set to decrease overnight, with a calmer day forecast on Saturday.

A red weather warning is in place across much of the south of England and Wales today (Friday), with an amber warning stretching as far north as Manchester.