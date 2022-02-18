Hour by hour weather forecast for North Kirklees as Storm Eunice arrives
As the UK braces itself for the impact of Storm Eunice, here is the hour by hour weather forecast for Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen today (Friday).
9am - Light rain showers and a fresh breeze.
10am-12pm - Gusty winds of up to 40mph and light rain showers.
12pm - Rain and gusty winds of up to 45mph.
1pm - Strong winds of up to 50mph and light rain showers.
2pm-7pm - Strong winds of more than 50mph and light rain showers.
7pm-9pm - Strong winds of up to 45mph and sleet showers
9pm-1am - Gusty winds of more than 40mph.
Wind speeds are then set to decrease overnight, with a calmer day forecast on Saturday.
A red weather warning is in place across much of the south of England and Wales today (Friday), with an amber warning stretching as far north as Manchester.
Yorkshire and the rest of Northern England are covered by a yellow warning.