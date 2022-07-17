Hopton Mills Cricket Club wins grant to install new nets to train junior teams

Over the winter Hopton Mills Cricket Club decided that there was an urgent requirement for cricketing nets to enable the junior sections of the club to train on the field and get used to the conditions that they will be playing on week in, week out, allowing them the best possible preparation.

These items are not cheap and funds post-Covid were scarce, so an application was made to the Provincial Grand Masters’ Fund, part of the West Riding Masonic Charities, via Scarborough Lodge No.1214 Batley.

Phil Bland, Hopton Mills Cricket Club chairman, said: "I am sure all know with voluntary community organisations, funding, grants and sponsorship pretty much are the lifeblood of organisations such as ourselves and allow us to enhance our facilities to attract players to the club.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Bland, Hopton Mills Cricket Club chairman; Lee Gregory, Worshipful Master; and Fred Davis, Charity Steward, both of Scarborough Lodge 1214, Batley, with the new net facilities

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the Freemasons of West Yorkshire for their extremely generous grant of £2,400, that has allowed us to purchase these custom-made cricket nets.

"We would like to say a huge thank you for your wonderful support.

"We are aware of the fantastic work that the Freemasons do in the local community and for local charities. If we could offer our facilities or club to support with this work, we would be delighted to do so.

"Local sport is such a huge part of the local community, but at the same time can be a challenge for what is entirely a voluntary organisation.

"Amongst the challenges we face is the hot local competition for players with four cricket clubs in the immediate vicinity and that’s just attracting players in our own sport, not competing with other sports.