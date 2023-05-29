The eighth annual Beercart Festival will see 12 Morris dancing teams carry a barrel of beer through Ossett town centre on Saturday, June 3.

There will also be a mini beercart being pulled by Morris children, as well as a Morris dancing workshop for kids being held by expert Alison Matthews in the afternoon.

The procession will leave Ossett War Memorial Community Centre at 10.15am, parading through the streets and finishing up at the Town Hall for just before 11am.

There will be three dozen real ales on offer at the beer festival inside the Town Hall, as well as cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks available for non-beer drinkers.

John Earnshaw, chair of Ossett Beercart Festival, said: “This will be our eighth Beercart Festival. We will have 36 real ales, as well as cider, prosecco, and gin.

"There will be a market in the town centre with food stalls and children’s rides. We encourage everyone to come down and take part in our festival.”

The festival was held for the first time in 2014.

There will be Morris dancing from 12 different groups from across the country.

Inspiration for the event was taken from the South Pennines rushcart tradition which involves villagers carrying rushes on a cart to their local church.

And food, ice cream and face painting for children will also be available in Ossett precinct.

Advance tickets for the beer festival can be purchased in person from Bier Huis in Ossett.

Tickets are £6 each with the proceeds going to Wakefield Hospice.

Ossett Beercart is back for 2023 on Saturday June 3.

