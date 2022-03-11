Hope Cafe opens in Ravensthorpe to offer bereavement and Covid support

Guests at the official launch of Hope Cafe in Ravenshorpe on March 10

Hope Cafe started up at the end of last year under Covid restrictions and is now fully operational to serve the communities of Ravensthorpe and Thornhill Lees.

"The idea of the cafe was essentially to offer support to those who were unable to grieve properly during the pandemic lockdowns," said George Spencer, parish priest of Ravensthorpe and Thornhill Lees with Savile Town.

"But we are happy to support everyone who had a tough time during the pandemic, and anyone with a loss. Really that's everyone, isn't it."

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers serving at Hope Cafe come from all sectors of the local community and underwent basic training in bereavement support and counselling skills. More specialist grief counselling can be brought in for anyone requesting it.

The one skill the volunteers have not needed training in is baking - and there is always a selection of cakes along with tea and coffee, sometimes with kebabs contributed too.

"Anyone is welcome to attend and can be sure of a listening ear and warm welcome," George said.

"We don't meet people by accident. They are meant to cross our path for a reason," added Tayra, a community champion in Ravensthorpe who volunteers in the cafe.

The launch was attended by funders from Kirklees Community Plus and by Dewsbury West and South councillors, who also provided funding.

Others celebrating were the Rt Rev Tony Robinson, Bishop of Wakefield, and Mohamed Saloo and Nisar Myet from the Kirklees community cohesion team.

Happening at the time of International Women 's Day, the launch featured a reading of poems by local women who volunteer at the cafe.

The cafe meets on Thursday afternoons from 2-4pm, alternating between Thornhill Lees Community Centre on Brewery Lane and the Ravensthorpe Centre on Garden Street.