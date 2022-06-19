Hoot welcomes new co-ordinator ahead of the Kirklees Year of Music 2023

Hoot is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation and in 2020 was appointed as the health and well-being lead for Kirklees Year of Music 2023 - a unique, place-based, cultural change, year-long programme of major events and initiatives, which will strengthen the music ecology of the district.

The recent appointment will initiate and bring together the production of music events and well-being activities for KYOM23.

Sharleen will focus on developing activities and events with the aim of improving the health and well-being of those across the region who take part through engagement with music.

Sharleen Shaha

Collaborating with stakeholders in the health and care sector and practising musicians and cultural organisations, Sharleen will be developing a working programme, securing funding and liaising with the KYOM23 team to strategically link all the strands together, such as the community and educational work and celebrate innovative practice in the Kirklees.

Sharleen is a qualified independent mental capacity advocate and independent mental health advocate.

She has worked in mental health for 12 years across South and West Yorkshire, with experience in mental health and art therapy, research and project management, as well as producing events for festivals.

Sharleen said: “Mental health and well-being are very important to me, so working with the people of Kirklees to promote music as a tool for well-being is very exciting.

"I am an advocate for choice and working-class storytelling.