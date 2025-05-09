Ismail Patel, from Batley, is preparing to cross the start line at next Sunday’s (May 18) AJ Bell Great Manchester Run in an inspiring moment of triumph over adversity.

Doctors said he’d never be able to do it. Now this Batley man - who has incredibly defied death - is set to take part in his 34th 10K race.

The challenge is something doctors once said he would never be able to do after he suffered a bleed on the brain that led to a mini-stroke in 2008.

Just a year later, he fell into a coma with his family informed to prepare for the worst, and that even if he did survive, he might never be able to walk or talk again.

Ismail’s return to Manchester this year marks not only another milestone in his personal fitness journey, but also a powerful message of hope and resilience to others facing their own battles.

But Ismail’s story didn’t end there. Incredibly, after two and a half weeks in a coma, he woke up – and began a long and gruelling path of rehabilitation. Step by step, with immense determination, he learned to walk again with a cane and slowly rebuilt strength on the left side of his body.

Now, despite ongoing health challenges including epilepsy, ulcerative colitis, and the after-effects of multiple surgeries, Ismail has defied all expectations.

What began as a one-off challenge at the Dewsbury 10K in 2018 has become a full-fledged passion. This month’s AJ Bell Great Manchester Run will be his 34th 10K race – and he has also completed the Great North Run Half Marathon, raising thousands of pounds for charity along the way.

Ismail said: “The Great Manchester Run is very inclusive. It makes me feel part of something special.

“There’s no discrimination at all – everyone just cheers you on.”

