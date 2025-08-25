The country’s largest festival of history and culture will run from September 12-21 and this year has the theme of “architecture”.

The free festival, organised by the National Trust and supported by People’s Postcode Lottery, brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said: “For many, architecture is about more than just buildings; it's really all about people, and the ways we interact with the world around us.

“This year's festival is a great opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of local stories across England. It's an open invitation to explore, learn and be inspired by people and place.”

From historic houses to churches, and museums to music halls, a diverse array of places, spaces and community groups will staging free events for all.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Heritage Open Days bring communities together in a truly unique way, shining a light on the stories, spaces and skills that shape our shared history.

“I'm delighted that support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery helps make this vibrant celebration of culture and creativity accessible to everyone, inspiring new generations to connect with the heritage all around them.”

Here are some of the events that will be taking place in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield.

There will also be a range of online talks as part of the festival.

For the full programme of events, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk

