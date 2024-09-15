To celebrate Heritage Open Days, Roberttown Community Centre hosted a ‘Past, Present and Future’ exhibition on Saturday, September 7.To celebrate Heritage Open Days, Roberttown Community Centre hosted a ‘Past, Present and Future’ exhibition on Saturday, September 7.
Heritage Open Days 2024: Roberttown Community Centre hosts ‘Past, Present and Future’ exhibition

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Sep 2024, 11:30 GMT
To celebrate Heritage Open Days, Roberttown Community Centre hosted a ‘Past, Present and Future’ exhibition last Saturday (September 7).

The special day, organised by committee members Linda Hodgson and Lynette Stone, looked back on the history and use of the centre, while Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater paid a visit, along with coin Caroline Holt, Roberttown Community Centre Pre-School, Roberttown Road Runners, Roberttown & District Women’s Institute and Roberttown Art Group.

Linda said: “We had a fab time as all our centre users came together and put on an amazing display of what’s on offer.

“We all connected in conversations and networked together - loads of ideas for the future.

“Thanks to Kim Leadbeater and Caroline Holt for popping in, and to all our helpers and visitors.

“What an amazing space we have.”

Here are some photos from the day.

The 'Past, Present and Future' exhibition at Roberttown Community Centre for Heritage Open Days.

