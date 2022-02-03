Here's where Covid cases are highest in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

The Covid infection rate is falling in most parts of North Kirklees, latest figures show

There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 27.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the highest case rates right now.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 1610.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 14.4 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 1330.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 17.5 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 1289.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 16.5 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike North had 1200.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 28.2 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 1189.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 14.7 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 1184.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 11.0 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 1182.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 2.4 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 1146.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 23.4 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 1127.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.

Birstall had 1116.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 18.8 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 1107.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 9.1 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 1096.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 29.7 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 1081.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 32.4 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 1035.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 32.5 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 1028.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 34.0 per cent from the week before.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 1020.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 30.8 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 965.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 31.2 per cent from the week before.

Ravensthorpe had 911.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 36.6 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 857.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 25.3 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 845.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 27.3 per cent from the week before.

Battyeford had 827.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 36.0 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 824.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 30.9 per cent from the week before.

Batley Central had 784.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 37.5 per cent from the week before.