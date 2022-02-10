Here’s where Covid cases are falling fastest in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Every neighbourhood in North Kirklees saw their Covid case rates drop in the past week

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 434.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 60.3 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 622.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 52.7 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike North had 582.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 51.4 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 662.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 49.1 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 537.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 48.1 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 637.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 44.4 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 921.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 43.1 per cent from the week before.

Ravensthorpe had 546.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 40.0 per cent from the week before.

Batley Central had 470.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 40.0 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 664.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 39.2 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 681.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 37.0 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 842.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 28.7 per cent from the week before.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 729.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 28.6 per cent from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 459.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 27.1 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 903.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 23.7 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 786.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 23.5 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 868.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 22.2 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 939.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 20.0 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 691.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 17.5 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 713.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 15.6 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 955.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 15.2 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 819.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 15.1 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 791.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 7.7 per cent from the week before.