Here’s where Covid cases are currently highest in North Kirklees

Taking a lateral flow test. Photo: Getty Images

Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

The North East remains the worst affected part of the UK, with a rate of 1586.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13.

This is a 39 per cent fall from the rate seen the week before.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire and the Humber had the second worst rate, at 1205.2 cases per 100,000, followed by Northern Ireland, with 1194.2 cases per 100,000.

Wales had the lowest rate, at just 593.9 cases per 100,000.

But comparison across the UK nations is difficult as case numbers do not include positive lateral flow tests in Scotland or Wales.

England’s Plan B measures are set to end next Thursday (January 27), Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 13.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the highest case rates right now.

Batley Central had 1625.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 1615.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 1458.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 1440.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 1437.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Birstall had 1436.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 1369.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Heckmondwike North had 1362.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 1355.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 1342.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 1331.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 1311.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Cleckheaton had 1300.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 1274.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 1273.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Battyeford had 1263.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Thornhill had 1259.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Staincliffe and Healey had 1232.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 1213.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Ravensthorpe had 1190.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 1175.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 1141.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Birkenshaw had 1059.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.