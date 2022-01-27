Here’s where Covid cases are currently highest in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Thornhill currently has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in North Kirklees

There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2 per cent rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26 per cent in a week in Northern Ireland and 20 per cent in the South East of England but down by 21 per cent in Scotland and 15 per cent in the North East.

Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the highest case rates right now.

Thornhill had 1496.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.8 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike North had 1414.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 3.8 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 1405.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 7.1 per cent from the week before.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 1280.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 12.2 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 1250.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 13.2 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 1233.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 23.6 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 1229.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 14.4 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 1210.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 3.8 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 1195.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 10.2 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 1174.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 7.8 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 1170.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 2.6 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 1164.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 19.6 per cent from the week before.

Ravensthorpe had 1157.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 2.7 per cent from the week before.

Battyeford had 1112.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 11.9 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 1110.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 17.3 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 1107.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 9.6 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 1101.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 10.6 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 1089.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 20.4 per cent from the week before.

Batley Central had 969.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 40.3 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 964.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 18.0 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 955.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 29.5 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 951.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 10.3 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 909.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 25.0 per cent from the week before.