Kelly Williams, who was born in Mirfield, recently sold her house to buy a van so she could drive across the UK spreading happiness, friendship, kindness, love and unity.

She goes from town to town being “carried by the kindness of others” as she looks for a place to park the van, a bed for the night, a shower, a food parcel or sometimes donations towards fuel costs.

Happiness coach Kelly and Sol (aka the Yellow Van of Love) visit many different towns and cities throughout the summer, organising community events, creating Happy Benches and leaving acts of kindness to make people smile.

This weekend, the Yellow Van of Love will be making an appearance at Upper Hopton Park. The event will include activities such as a mega game of football, rounders, singing and refreshments.

Kelly said: “I’m 45 years old, no partner and no children, so over the years I have experienced loneliness quite a lot.

“I want to do what I can to raise awareness about loneliness in people of all ages and hopefully help more people feel more connected.

“Everyone is welcome on Sunday, from neighbours, friends, kids, dogs, mums, dads and grandmas and grandads.

Kelly Williams from Mirfield.

“At the end of the event I’ll be inviting everyone who wants to join in to stand with me in front of the van for a rousing rendition of the Housemartins classic hit song ‘Join The Yellow Van of Love’.”

“I’ve got the van, the music, the words, some sunflowers for microphones, I just need you guys to sing it with me.

“No pressure though, it’s just a bit of fun. If you don’t want to join in, you can just toe tap on the sidelines and have a giggle at us.”

The Yellow Van of Love will be visiting Upper Hopton Park on Jackroyd Lane, Mirfield on Sunday, July 24, at 10am.

Hot drinks, cake, cold drinks and fruit salad will be available for a small donation.