It’s 100 events and counting for Batley’s Wilton Park Junior Parkrun.

The weekly fun run celebrated a century of events on Sunday, December 1, with children, aged between four and 14, donning festive fancy dress to mark the special occasion.

The 100th run also provided an opportunity for people to donate toys to the Liversedge Toy Run, which saw big-hearted bikers, travelling from the Bradford Road park to Roberttown Community Centre on the same day, drop off Christmas presents for children.

Jason Hawkins, co-event director of the Wilton Park Junior Parkrun, said:

Wilton Park Junior Parkrun volunteers handing over toys collected for the Liversedge Toy Run.

“The 100th event was made a memorable one thanks to everyone involved on the day. We celebrated the milestone with after-event Christmas treats in the Park Cafe and it was made extra special by being able to hand over a good amount of toys to Liversedge Toy Run in aid of Barnados.

“We would like to thank everyone for making the morning extra special and look forward to welcoming even more participants and volunteers to the event in the future.”

Volunteer Jo Conroy, an event support ambassador, added:

“Wilton Park Junior Parkrun is a real gem of a parkrun. Over the last 100 events, they have grown and established a really fantastic group of volunteers. I always love visiting here as the community is so welcoming and friendly.

“If you’ve never volunteered here, I would heartily recommend doing so. Or if you have children aged four to 14 then please consider getting them along to walk or run. It’s such a fun event to be a part of.

“Congratulations on your 100 events Wilton Park juniors - here’s to many many more.”

Over the course of the parkrun’s 100 events, whose very first was in 2022, 431 different children have joined in, covering a total distance of 4136 km.

435 personal bests have been achieved in that time while 307 people have helped to volunteer.

Any volunteers or parents/carers wanting to find out more can visit the following website – www.parkrun.org.uk/wiltonpark-juniors – or email [email protected]

Wilton Park Junior Parkrun takes place in Wilton Park, Bradford Road, Batley, every Sunday, from 9am.